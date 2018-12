Wird die Klimaschutzkonferenz in Polen den Durchbruch bringen?

At COP 24, LUT University and Energy Watch Group will present their new joint study which shows that:

A Rapid Transition to 100% Renewable Energy Across Europe is Possible with Zero GHG Emissions from Power, Heat, Transport and Desalination Sectors before 2050 - more

Join us on: 10.12. Monday, 13:30-15:00 in Pomorze Climate Action Room 1

Side-event of Energy Community: “Shifting to a low-carbon economy: Just transition pathways in the Energy Community and beyond” (Program here)

Following an opening by Energy Community Director Janez Kopač, a top-level panel, including EWG President Hans Josef Fell, will discuss how to achieve a just energy transition. The event will be chaired by KR Foundation Board Chair Connie Hedegaard.